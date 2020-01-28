Christian Eriksen’s first tweet since leaving Tottenham

Christian Eriksen has posted on social media for the first time since completing his transfer from Tottenham Hotspur to Inter Milan.

The Danish attacking midfielder, aged 27, ended his six-and-a-half-year stint at Spurs earlier today when he finalised a £16.5m switch to San Siro.

After completing the post-signing formalities, Eriksen was immediately at work on the training pitch with his new team-mates.

So it was only this evening that he had a chance to update his social media followers on the move.

Writing on Twitter, Eriksen said: “So happy and excited to start this new adventure with you all! #forzainter.”