Confirmed Team News: Arsenal vs Leeds lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s Arsenal vs Leeds United tie in the FA Cup third round.

Arsenal team to play Leeds

Arsenal make four changes to the side that beat Manchester United last time out for this evening’s clash with Leeds.

Goalkeeper Emi Martinez, Rob Holding, Reiss Nelson, and Matteo Guendouzi come into Mikel Arteta’s side.

They replace Bernd Leno, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Lucas Torreira and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Starting XI: Martinez, David Luiz, Sokratis, Holding, Nelson, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Kolasinac, Ozil, Lacazette, Pepe

Leeds team to play Arsenal

📋 Debuts for Illan Meslier and Robbie Gotts tonight against Arsenal, whilst Gaetano Berardi starts in defence alongside Luke Ayling who captains January 6, 2020

Leeds hand debuts to goalkeeper Illan Meslier and Robbie Gotts.

France Under-20 international Meslier, aged 19, joined from Lorient on a season-long loan with an option to buy in August, but is yet to feature.

Gotts, aged 20, is a highly-rated homegrown talent.

There are five changes to the side held by West Bromwich Albion on New Year’s Day.

Meslier, Gotts, Gaetano Berardi, Barry Douglas and Patrick Bamford come into the team.

They replace Kiko Casilla, Liam Cooper, Helder Costa, Stuart Dallas and Eddie Nketiah.

Starting XI: Meslier, Berardi, Ayling, White, Douglas, Gotts, Klich, Phillips, Harrison, Alioski, Bamford.