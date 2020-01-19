Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Man Utd team news

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this afternoon’s clash between Premier League leaders Liverpool and fierce rivals Manchester United.

Liverpool team to play Man Utd

🔴 TEAM NEWS 🔴



— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 19, 2020

Liverpool are unchanged from the side that started against Tottenham Hotspur last time out.

Brazilian midfielder Fabinho is fit to return to the substitutes’ bench.

Nathaniel Philipps, who was among the substitutes for the victory over Spurs, has resumed his loan spell at VfB Stuttgart.

Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Man Utd team to play Liverpool

As expected, Manchester United are without in-form striker Marcus Rashford, who picked up a back injury in the FA Cup third round replay win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in midweek.

There are three changes to the side that started against Wolves.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brings David De Gea, Luke Shaw and Andreas Pereira into his starting lineup.

They replace Sergio Romero, Juan Mata and Mason Greenwood.

Eric Bailly is named in a matchday squad for the first time in the 2019/20 season. The centre-back has returned to fitness after sustaining a knee injury in pre-season.

Starting XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Williams, Matic, Fred, Andreas, James, Martial