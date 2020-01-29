Confirmed Team News: Man City vs Man Utd lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg between Manchester City and Manchester United.

Man City team to play Man Utd

Your City line-up for tonight!



XI | Bravo, Walker, Rodrigo, Otamendi, Cancelo, Gundogan, Mahrez, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero.



SUBS | Ederson, Stones, G Jesus, Zinchenko, D Silva, Foden, Garcia.



🔵 #ManCity #CarabaoCup

Manchester City make five changes to the side that beat Fulham in last weekend’s FA Cup tie.

Kyle Walker, Rodri, Kevin de Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero come into Pep Guardiola’s startling lineup.

They replace Eric Garcia, Jose Angelino, David Silva, Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus.

Starting XI: Bravo, Walker, Rodrigo, Otamendi, Cancelo, Gundogan, Mahrez, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero

Man Utd team to play Man City

Team news time! ⌚



Ole makes 4️⃣ changes from our win at Tranmere…#MUFC #CarabaoCup

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes four changes to the side that thrashed Tranmere Rovers in last weekend’s FA Cup fourth round tie.

David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams and Fred all come into the team.

They replace Sergio Romero, Diogo Dalot, Phil Jones and Andreas Pereira.

Midfielder Nemanja Matic has shaken off the injury that forced him off at half-time at Prenton Park and is fit to start.

Starting XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Williams, Fred, Matic, Lingard, Greenwood, Martial