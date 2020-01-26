Confirmed Team News: Shrewsbury vs Liverpool

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of the FA Cup fourth round tie between Shrewsbury Town and Liverpool.

Shrewsbury team to play Liverpool

📋 | Your Town starting 11 that is set to face @LFC #Salop pic.twitter.com/wtnxhYxda6 — Shrewsbury Town FC (@shrewsweb) January 26, 2020

Shrewsbury Town make one change to the side that drew 2-2 at Fleetwood Town in last weekend’s League One fixture.

Callum Lang comes into the starting lineup to replace David Edwards.

Starting XI: O’Leary, Pierre, Ebanks-Landell, Williams, Love, Norburn, Laurent, Golbourne, Whalley, Goss, Lang

Liverpool team to play Shrewsbury

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp names a second-string side for this afternoon’s FA Cup fourth round tie.

The Reds make 11 changes to the side that started against Wolverhampton Wanderers in midweek.

Fabinho, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino, who came off the bench at Molineux, all start, as do youngsters Neco Williams, Yasser Larouci, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott.

Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are among the subsitutes if Klopp needs to strengthen his side mid-game.

Starting XI: Adrian, Williams, Matip, Lovren, Larouci, Fabinho, Chirivella, Jones, Minamino, Elliott, Origi