Confirmed Team News: West Ham vs Liverpool lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s West Ham vs Liverpool clash in the Premier League.

West Ham team to play Liverpool

Fabianski returns and Ngakia makes his debut



How we line up against Liverpool…

West Ham hand a debut to academy graduate Jeremy Ngakia.

Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski returns to the team.

Starting XI: Fabianski; Ngakia, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku; Noble, Rice, Snodgrass; Lanzini; Haller

Liverpool team to play West Ham

TEAM NEWS



Our line-up to face West Ham

Having made 11 changes for the FA Cup tie at Shrewsbury Town, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp retains only Divock Origi in his starting XI.

The result is a single change to the side that started the Reds’ last Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers: Origi in for injured Sadio Mane.

Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi, Salah, Firmino