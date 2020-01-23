Confirmed Team News: Wolves vs Liverpool lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s Premier League game between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool.

Wolves team to play Liverpool

WOlves boss Nuno Espirito Santo keeps faith with the starting lineup from their last Premier League game against Southampton.

There are two changes on the bench, with Willy Boly and Diego Jota both returning in place of Bruno Jordao and Oskar Buur.

Conor Coady starts against his former club.

Starting XI: Rui Patricio, Coady, Dendoncker, Saiss, Otto, Doherty, Moutinho, Neves, Neto, Adama Traore, Raul Jimenez

Liverpool team to play Wolves

Our line-up to face @Wolves tonight 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 23, 2020

Champions elect Liverpool are unchanged for this evening’s game.

They stick with the starting lineup from last weekend’s 2-0 win over Manchester United at Anfield.

The only change to the matchday squad sees Neco Williams replace Adam Lallana on the bench.

Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Firmino