Dejan Lovren trolls Mo Salah over topless photo

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has poked fun at team-mate Mo Salah after the Egypt international sent him a photo of his topless goal celebration.

Salah stripped off his shirt after scoring in injury time to give the Reds a 2-0 win over Manchester United yesterday.

When his good friend Lovren congratulated him via WhatsApp, Salah responded with a photo of his shirtless celebration.

The Croatian centre-back replied: “What do you want to say?”

Salah claimed the forwarded image was sent in error, but Lovren wasn’t buying it.

Leaking a screenshot of the conversation on Instagram, he wrote: “What the writer wanted to say. That he is strong? Body fat? Muscles? Goal?

Never mind it was only a “mistake”. Well done boys today.”

Lovren’s suspicions are not without foundation. Salah does have form when it comes to this sort of behaviour.