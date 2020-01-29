Ed Wooward’s home attacked by Man Utd fans on eve of Man City clash

Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward’s home has been attacked by a group of the club’s supporters.

One person through a red flare onto Woodward’s property, while others chanted that Woodward was “going to die”.

United’s under-fire was not at home at the time of the incident, which came on the eve of tonight’s derby clash with Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg.

United issued a statement in response to the attack.

It read:

“Fans expressing opinion is one thing, criminal damage and intent to endanger life is another. There is simply no excuse for this.

“We know that the football world will unite behind us as we work with police to identify the perpetrators of this unwarranted attack.”

Cheshire Police confirmed in a statement that it had received a call about “a large group” engaging in criminal damage.

You can see the incident at Woodward’s home in the video below.