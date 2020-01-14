Former Liverpool keeper Pepe Reina reacts to joining Aston Villa

Aston Villa’s new signing Pepe Reina has posted on social media to give his reaction to joining the club.

The former Liverpool goalkeeper has joined the Villans on loan from AC Milan for the rest of the season.

Reina, aged 37, was in the stands for Villa’s 1-6 home defeat to Manchester City on Sunday and finalised his move yesterday evening.

Writing on Twitter, the ex-Spain international said: “Very happy to sign for a great and historic team. New challenge. Let’s go @AVFCOfficial.”

Norwegian keeper Orjan Nyland is currently Villa’s first-choice keeper, with England international Tom Heaton and last season’s no.1 Jed Steer both sidelined due to injuries.