Former Man Utd captain reacts to Inter Milan debut

Manchester United’s former captain Ashley Young has been giving his thoughts on making his debut for Inter Milan.

After sealing a switch to the Serie A side earlier this month, Young made his debut in the league game against Cagliari last weekend.

The ex-England international, aged 34, got his career in Italy off to an eventful start by providing the assist for Lautaro Martinez to open the scoring. Inter were ultimately pegged back to a 1-1 draw.

Writing on Twitter after the game, Young said: “Proud to make my debut for Inter.”