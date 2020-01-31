Former Man Utd striker James Wilson signs for Salford City

Salford City have completed the signing of former Manchester United striker James Wilson from Aberdeen.

The ex-England Under-21 international, aged 24, has signed an 18-month contract with the League Two side, who are part-owned by United’s Class of ’92.

It was one of Salford’s owners, Ryan Giggs, who gave Wilson his first-team debut for United in 2014. Wilson scored two goals in a 4-1 win over Hull City.

After clocking up 20 senior appearances for the Red Devils, Wilson was sent on a succession of loan spells to Brighton & Hove Albion, Derby County, Sheffield United and Aberdeen, who he joined on a permanent deal.

He leaves the Dons six months into a two-year contract having failed to score in 16 appearances so far this season.

Salford are currently sitting in 12th place in the League Two table. Wilson could make his debut in this weekend’s away trip to face Port Vale at Vale Park, just six miles from his hometown of Biddulph.

You can see Wilson discussing his transfer to Salford in the video below.