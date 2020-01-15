Gedson Fernandes: Spurs confirm signing

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the signing of Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes.

The Portugal international, aged 21, is joining the north London club on an initial 18-month loan deal, with a permanent transfer expected to follow in June 2021.

Spurs have not commented on the specifics of their option to buy – only confirming that they do have such an option – but it is thought they will have to pay more than £40m to finalise the deal.

Gedson came through the ranks at Benfica, making his first-team debut last season. He made 22 appearances in the 2018/19 season as Benfica were crowned champions.

He has clocked up 53 senior appearances to date and scored three goals.

The young midfielder has two caps to Portugal, but has represented his national team extensively from under-15s level upwards.

Fernandes told Spurs’ official website that he expects to settle quickly in at the club because some of his family are already in London after moving from Portugal to find work.