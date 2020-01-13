Gedson Fernandes: Tottenham announcement imminent

Confirmation of Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes’ transfer to Tottenham Hotspur is imminent, according to reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 21-year-old Portugal international will sign his Spurs contract within the next few hours.

He is expected to sign on an initial 18-month loan, with a permanent transfer to follow in June 2021

Tottenham will reportedly pay betwen £42m and £51m to ultimately seal the deal.

Fernandes had previously been strongly linked with a switch to West Ham United, but Romano says the Hammers were never in the running for him.

Gedson Fernandes to Tottenham, here we go! He’s going to sign his contract on next hours. Total agreement. West Ham have never been in the race. ⚪️ #THFC #transfers #Spurs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 13, 2020

Sky Sports is claiming that Benfica agreed deals with both Premier League clubs and that Fernandes had chosen Spurs over their London rivals.

Benfica agreed deals with both #THFC and #WHUFC but Fernandes has opted to sign for Spurs, who are managed by fellow Portuguese Jose Mourinho. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 13, 2020

But Romano is adamant that West Ham’s apparent interest was fictitious.