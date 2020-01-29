Harry Kane bids farewell to Christian Eriksen

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has this morning taken to social media to post a farewell message to Christian Eriksen, who completed his transfer to Inter Milan yesterday.

Kane established himself as a Spurs first-team player in the 2013/14 season, which was also Eriksen’s first season at White Hart Lane, so the pair have spent much of the six-and-a-half years playing alongside each other.

The England striker underestimated that time slightly, presumably only counting from when he was a regular start in 2014/15 or else writing off Eriksen’s involvement this term.

Kane said: “Been a pleasure to share the last five years with you @ChrisEriksen8. Good luck in your next chapter mate.”