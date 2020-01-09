Harry Kane ruled out until April

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane needs to undergo surgery and has been ruled out until April due to his hamstring injury.

In a statement issued this evening, Spurs confirmed that Kane suffered a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring against Southampton last week.

Kane limped off during the New Year’s Day fixture against the Saints and has since been monitored by Spurs’ medical staff.

After further reviews this week, specialists have advised Kane to undergo surgery on the injury. Spurs say the operation will not extend their star forward’s spell on the sidelines.

He is expected to return to training in April.

News of the severity of Kane’s injury represents a major blow to Tottenham’s hopes of securing a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

It also means the England international will have limited time in which to rebuild his fitness and form ahead of Euro 2020 this summer.