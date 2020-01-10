Harry Maguire in contention to feature against Norwich City

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire could return to the team for this weekend’s Premier League encounter with Norwich City despite fears he would be ruled out for the foreseeable future due to injury.

The England international missed the midweek Carabao Cup semi-final first leg defeat to Manchester City due to a hip injury, and media reports after the game suggested that he was set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

But United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had positive news when he delivered his press conference this morning, with the Norwegian suggesting Maguire could be back for the trip to Carrow Road tomorrow.

Solskjaer told reporters: “He’s got a chance of tomorrow so we’ll give him today training and see if he gets through that one because it wasn’t a bad one. We’ll see tomorrow.”

Maguire had sustained the injury during last weekend’s draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup third round.

The 26-year-old has played all 21 of United’s Premier League games so far this season. He joined from Leicester City for an £80m fee last summer.