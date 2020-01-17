Harry Maguire named new Man Utd captain

Harry Maguire has been named as Manchester United’s new permanent captain.

The England international takes the armband from Ashley Young, who is on the verge of joining Inter Milan.

Maguire, aged 26, has made 29 appearances for the Red Devils to date and has been ever present in the Premier League. He joined from Leicester City in an £80m deal last August.

With Young, aged 34, having a reduced role in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans this season, Maguire has captained the side on occasion this season.

Marcus Rashford, David de Gea and Jesse Lingard have also worn the armband, but Solskjaer has opted for Maguire as Young’s permanent successor.

The Norwegian coach told reporters at his press conference this morning: “Everything about him tells me is a leader.

“Harry will keep wearing the armband now.”

Maguire started his career at hometown club Sheffield United, where he came through the youth ranks. He spent time at Hull City before joining Leicester in 2017.

He made his England debut shortly after joining the Foxes and has since won 26 caps for the Three Lions.