Homegrown Man Utd starlets clash over best neigbourhoods

Manchester United’s local lads have been in dispute over the best neighbourhoods in the area.

Young midfielder Angel Gomes shared a photo of him laughing alongside left-back Brandon Williams at United’s Carrington training ground.

Gomes wrote: “When Bran says Harpurhey is better than Salford.”

The jibe was perhaps inspired by Williams’ mum making headlines by revealing that he likes to visit the cafe she runs in Harpurhey Market to dine on sausage, eggs and toast.

Williams, aged 19, grew up in Harpurhey – around five miles from Old Trafford – which was named as as the most deprived neighbourhood in England in 2014.

Gomes was raised in the City of Salford, two miles north of Old Trafford, which is currently among the top 10 per cent of most deprived local authority areas in England.