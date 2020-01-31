Injured Liverpool duo available for Southampton game

Liverpool players Adam Lallana and Divock Origi are expected to be available for tomorrow’s Premier League game against Southampton.

But the match will come too soon for James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri, while Sadio Mane also remains sidelined.

Lallana has returned to training following a virus and is in contention to feature against the Saints.

The injury Origi suffered in the midweek victory over West Ham United proved to be no more serious than a bout of cramp, so he is also available.

The Belgium international did not train yesterday, but had not been due to having played on Thursday night, and was expected to join today’s session at Melwood.

But speaking at his press conference today, manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed that vice-captain Milner and fellow midfielder Shaqiri would not be ready for Saturday’s game at Anfield.

Of Milner and Shaqiri, Klopp told reporters: “Not for this game but then afterwards, hopefully.

“Adam trained normally, Divock was cramp. He didn’t train yesterday because it was not a day for him to train. But I heard nothing else so he should be in training today.”

With Manchester City not in action until Sunday, victory would give the Reds a 22-point lead at the top of the table.