Injured Man Utd duo to return to action against Newcastle U23

Manchester United defenders Eric Bailly and Tim Fosu-Mensah will both return to action in this evening’s under-23 fixture against Newcastle United.

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed this morning that Bailly and Fosu-Mensah are scheduled to feature in the game, which is being played at Leigh Sports Village tonight.

Solskjaer told United’s in-house media team: “Eric and Tim are going to play in the Reserves tonight.

“It’s positive for them and they’ve been waiting for a long time, training for a while now, and it’ll be good to see them in a proper kit.”

Bailly has been sidelined since sustaining a knee injury in a pre-season friendly win over Tottenham Hotspur in July last summer. He had previously suffered a similar injury towards the end of the 2018/19 season.

Fosu-Mensah picked up his injury while on loan at Fulham last season. He was forced to cut short his time at Craven Cottage as a result of the injury.

The Dutchman hasn’t featured for United since 2017.

Both players will have opportunities to force their way into Solskjaer’s plans in the coming weeks given that Axel Tuanzebe and Marcos Rojo are now ruled out due to injury.