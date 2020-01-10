Injured Tottenham star shares photo of him resting at home

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko has shared a photo showing him resting at home as he begins his recovery from knee surgery.

The France international underwent on operation on the medial collateral ligament in his right knee in Tuesday after picking up an injury in the New Year’s Day clash with Southampton.

After going under the knife, there’s not much Sissoko can do at the moment apart from put his feet up.

The image he shared on Twitter shows him lounging with his injured knee elevated and heavily protected.

Writing in French, he said: “I am down but not out. It is in difficult times that we have to put things in perspective the most to overcome the trials.

“Thank you for your messages of support and with God’s help, I will be back soon.”

Sissoko is expected to return to training in April.