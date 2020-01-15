Inter Milan officials in UK to seal deals for Olivier Giroud and Christian Eriksen

Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio has arrived in London to work on transfers for two Premier League players, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian side are close to completing a deal for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

A deal between the two clubs is believed to have been agreed, so Ausilio is in the UK to finalise the details.

Once that deal is done, he is expected to turn his attention to Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen.

The Denmark international is out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked with a move to San Siro.

But in recent days the prospect has arisen of Spurs cashing in by offloading Eriksen six months early.

Writing in The Guardian, Romano says Inter have offered £8.5m for Eriksen, whereas Spurs are holding out for £17m.

Ausilio will work to find a compromise that would allow the attacking midfielder to join Antonio Conte’s squad this month.