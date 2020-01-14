Juan Mata picks out Man Utd’s highlight of the weekend (and it wasn’t from the Norwich game)

After three games without a win, Manchester United’s thrashing of Norwich City came as something of a relief.

There were four United goals and a clean sheet at the other end.

Marcus Rashford celebrated his 200th United appearances with two goals.

And there was another Premier League goal for rising star Mason Greenwood.

But none of those things were United’s highlight of the weekend, according to Juan Mata (who got a couple of assists against the Canaries).

No, Mata’s true highlight of the weekend was an overhead kick by Eric Bailly on his return to action after injury in an under-23 fixture on Friday evening.

Bailly’s attempt on goal was on target, but cleared off the line by a Magpies defender.