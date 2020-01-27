Kobe Bryant: Liverpool stars react to basketball legend’s death

Liverpool’s players have been paying tribute to basketball great Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash yesterday.

Former LA Lakers star Bryant, aged 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people killed when the aircraft came down in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning.

Members of the Reds’ squad were among those to send messages of condolence and tribute after the loss of a sporting legend.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about Bryant’s passing.

Speechless, heartbreaking! Our thoughts are with the Bryant Family in these horrible times. #MambaForever #Gigi 🙏🏽 https://t.co/3cr8hFCMNa — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) January 26, 2020

We have lost a real sports icon😢🙏. R.I.P to Kobe Bryant and his beautiful daughter Gianna. I send my condolences to their family and friends!! #kobebryant24 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8wtU3sqhKb January 26, 2020

Heartbreaking 😔💔 My prayers are with their family and friends. 🙏🏾 Legends are forever #RipKobe pic.twitter.com/HHzB2Ea2dq — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) January 26, 2020

My heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends of Kobe and of those who died in the terrible accident. — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) January 26, 2020

Shocking news about Kobe Bryant. A global sporting legend 🏀 #RIPKobe pic.twitter.com/ek2favzEcJ — James Milner (@JamesMilner) January 26, 2020