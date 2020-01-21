Kylian Mbappe lavishes praise on ‘amazing’ Liverpool

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has praised Premier League leaders Liverpool.

The World Cup winner described the Reds as “amazing” and says they are like a “machine”.

He told BBC Sport: “What Liverpool do in this moment is amazing.

“They’re like a machine, they’ve found a rhythm and are like ‘we play again, we play again’.

“They’ve lost zero games. When you watch you think everything’s easy but that’s not easy. The guys are focused, they play games every three days and they win, they win, they win.

“Now the problem is that everybody watches Liverpool, and everybody watches what we can do against them, so now they have to show they are strong again but it’s a very good team with a very good manager.”

But any Liverpool fans – or board members – taking the France international’s kind words as a come-and-get-me plea might be disappointed.

Mbappe, aged 21, played down long-standing speculation linking him with a transfer to Real Madrid and insisted he is 100% happy at PSG, though he hinted that was out of respect to his current employers rather than any lack of desire to join Los Blancos.

Asked about the transfer rumours, he added: “Everyone talks about it – when I was young I talked about it too. But now I’m a player and I know it’s not the moment.

“We are in January – it’s the money time of the season. Imagine I answer your question and say something. Everybody will talk about it and it’s not good for PSG.

“Now I’m with PSG and I’m 100% with the club. I want to help the club grow this season, to win a lot of titles, so for me it’s not good to talk about [my future].

“I think about the club because the club helped me. I came here at 18. I was a talent but I was not a superstar. Now I’m a superstar, thanks to PSG and the French national team.

“I have to stay calm and stay focused on PSG. After that, at the end of the season, we will see. But now I’m focused on my game.”