Layvin Kurzawa set to join Arsenal on free transfer

Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa will join Arsenal on a free transfer when his contract expires this summer, according to France Football.

The 27-year-old came through the ranks at Monaco, before joining PSG in 2015. He has made 100 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants, but looks set to leave on a free transfer.

France Football’s report claims Kurzawa’s agent has close links with the Gunners’ technical director Edu Gaspar.

Arsenal and Kurzawa’s camp have reportedly agreed terms on a five-year contract that would tie him to the Gunners until June 2025.

Kurzawa can sign a pre-contract agreement with the Premier League side because he is in the final six months of his contract at Parc des Princes.

Left-back has become a problem position for the Gunners.

Kieran Tierney, signed from Celtic last summer, has endured an injury-hit debut season in north London.

Sead Kolasinac has had injury niggles of his own this season, which has resulted in regular playing time for 18-year-old Bukayo Saka.