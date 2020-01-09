Liverpool confirm permanent transfer for midfielder

Liverpool have announced the transfer of midfielder Allan Rodrigues de Souza to Atletico Mineiro.

The 22-year-old Brazilian has completed a £3.2m return to his homeland, which reports a decent profit on a player the Reds signed for £500,000.

Allan joined Liverpool from Internacional in 2015 during the final months of Brendan Rodgers’ time in charge at Anfield. He leaves without having made a single appearance for the Reds.

During his four-and-a-half years on Liverpool’s books, the Brazil Under-23 international has spent time on loan in Finland with SJK Seinäjoki, in Belgium at Sint-Truiden, and at German sides Hertha Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt, either side of a season-long spell in Cyprus with Apollon Limassol.

Allan was most recently in Brazil with Atletico’s domestic rivals Fluminense. He made 17 appearances for Flu in the 2019 season, including eight Serie A league outings.

He has put pen to paper on a four-year contract with his new club.