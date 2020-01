Liverpool defender now an Omani princess after Instagram hack

Liverpool defender Ki-Jana Hoever has had his Instagram account hacked by someone purporting to be a member of the Omani royal family.

Hoever’s verified account now claims to belong to Dr Mona bint Fahad Al-Said, a princess who also serves as an assistant vice-chancellor at Sultan Qaboos University.

Hoever took to Twitter to complain about the hack.

Hoever last posted on the account on January 17. In the past four hours, 26 new photos were uploaded.

All featured either Princess Mona, other prominent Omani figure or pro-Omani sentiments.