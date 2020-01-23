Liverpool midfielder looks ahead to Wolves clash

Liverpool vice-captain James Milner has posted on social media in the build-up to this evening’s game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Reds travel to Molineux for an 8pm kick-off this evening with the opportunity to reinstate their 16-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Milner issued a rallying cry to his team-mates ahead of the game.

The veteran midfielder wrote: “Same again tonight lads.”

The tweet was accompanied by a photo of Milner challenges Wolves star Adama Traore.

It is not clear whether Milner is hoping for a repeat of the 1-0 win at Anfield in December, or the 2-0 win over Manchester United last time out.

Presumably either will do.