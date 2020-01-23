Liverpool midfielder looks ahead to Wolves clash
Liverpool vice-captain James Milner has posted on social media in the build-up to this evening’s game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The Reds travel to Molineux for an 8pm kick-off this evening with the opportunity to reinstate their 16-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.
Milner issued a rallying cry to his team-mates ahead of the game.
The veteran midfielder wrote: “Same again tonight lads.”
The tweet was accompanied by a photo of Milner challenges Wolves star Adama Traore.
It is not clear whether Milner is hoping for a repeat of the 1-0 win at Anfield in December, or the 2-0 win over Manchester United last time out.
Presumably either will do.
Same again tonight lads 💪🏻🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/g4qyukpjca— James Milner (@JamesMilner) January 23, 2020