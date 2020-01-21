Liverpool spot spooky similarities between Mo Salah and David Ngog goals vs Man Utd

Since he signed for Liverpool, Mo Salah hasn’t exactly been inundated with comparisons to David Ngog.

But in the wake of the Egypt international’s late goal against Manchester United, the Reds have been seeing some similarities with their former striker Ngog.

Specifically, they noticed that Salah’s goal was remarkably like one Ngog scored.

Ngog’s goal in October 2009 was against United scored at Anfield, in injury time and secured a 2-0 win for the Reds.

Like Salah, Ngog’s celebrations saw him being embraced by a goalkeeper who had charged the full length of the pitch to congratulate him. Pepe Reina took the place of Alisson Becker in Ngog’s version.

You can see the two goals next to each other in the video below.