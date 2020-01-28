Liverpool star ruled out of West Ham game

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is set to miss tomorrow evening’s Premier League clash with West Ham United.

The table-topping Reds travel to the London Stadium on Wednesday evening, but they will be without Senegalese star Mane. He remains sidelined due to the muscle injury he sustained against Wolverhampton Wanderers last Thursday evening.

Mane is also expected to miss this weekend’s Premier League encounter with Southampton, although his injury is not too serious and he is expected to be available for selection again after that.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference today, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed: “Sadio will not be involved for West Ham and probably not for Southampton. After that he should be then fine.

“The week we have then after that is for him perfect to get back on track.

“He has a small muscle tear, which is serious enough to keep him out. We were lucky with the injury as well, so it was not that serious.

“But of course, when you have three games in a week then that means he is out for these three games.”

After the Southampton game, Liverpool play their FA Cup fourth round replay against Shrewsbury Town at Anfield on Tuesday, February 4.

But they do not have another Premier League fixture until the trip to Carrow Road to face Norwich City on Saturday, February 15, which will give Mane plenty of time to rest the muscle injury ahead of a return to action.

You can see Klopp making his press conference comments on Mane’s injury in the video below.