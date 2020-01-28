Lucas Moura’s goodbye message to ‘maestro’ Christian Eriksen

Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Lucas Moura has taken to social media to bid farewell to former team-mate Christian Eriksen.

Denmark international Eriksen, aged 27, today completed his £16.5m transfer to Inter Milan.

His Brazilian colleague posted on Twitter to reminisce about their time as team-mates.

He shared a series of images of the pair together on the pitch.

The images were accompanied by the tweet: “It was a huge privilege to play alongside you, Maestro! I wish you all the best with your new challenge. God bless you.”

The pair have been team-mates for two years since Moura’s arrival from Paris Saint-Germain January 2018.