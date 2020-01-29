Man Utd agree £47m deal to sign Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United have agreed a £47m deal to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes, according to the BBC.

The Portugal international will join the Red Devils for an initial fee of €55m, but the deal could rise to €80m (£67.6m) with add-ons.

Fernandes, aged 25, is yet to undergo a medical and agree personal terms with United.

Sporting and United have been negotiating throughout the current transfer window, but until now have been unable to agree on the terms of a deal.

But it appears that Fernandes will now become a United player before Friday’s transfer deadline.

Fernandes spent much of his youth career with Boavista in his homeland, but moved to Italy as a 17-year-old with Novara.

He moved on to Udinese and Sampdoria, before returning to Portugal with Sporting in 2017.

Fernandes has made 137 appearances and scored 64 goals for the club over the past two-and-a-half seasons.

He was also part of the Portugal squad that won the inaugural Nations League last summer.