Man Utd could face ex-captain Wayne Rooney’s Derby County in FA Cup fifth round

Manchester United could go up against former captain Wayne Rooney’s Derby County side in the FA Cup fifth round.

The Red Devils booked their place in the fifth round with a comprehensive 0-6 win over League One side Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park last weekend.

They have been handed an away trip to face the winner of a fourth-round replay between Northampton Town and Rooney’s Rams.

The two sides played out a goalless draw at Sixfields last weekend. They will meet again at the iPro Stadium on Tuesday, February 4, to determine who will face United.

FA Cup fifth-round draw

Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City

Reading or Cardiff City v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Shrewsbury Town or Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United or Oxford United

Leicester City v Coventry City or Birmingham City

Northampton Town or Derby County v Manchester United

Southampton or Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City

Portsmouth v Arsenal