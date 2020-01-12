Man Utd fans all offering Marcus Rashford the same piece of advice

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford became one of the youngest players to reach 200 appearances for the club when he started Saturday’s 0-4 win over Norwich City.

Having scored two goals to continue his good run of form, the England international was able to celebrate joining the likes of Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ryan Giggs, George Best and Norman Whiteside in reached 200 United games before turning 23.

Rashford singled out his pride at joining Giggs and posted a photo of the pair together.

He wrote: “Learning from the best. Taught me loads over the years and still helping me now.”

That prompted United fans to weigh in with the same piece of advice for their young forward.

