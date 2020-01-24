Man Utd fined £20,000 for failing to control players against Liverpool

Manchester United have been hit with a £20,000 fine for failing to control their players in the 2-0 defeat to Liverpool earlier this month.

The Red Devils admitted they had failed to ensure their player “conducted themselves in an orderly fashion”, which is a breach of Football Association Rule E20.

United’s charged stemmed from their players’ behaviour in the wake of an ultimately disallowed goal scored by Roberto Firmino.

Referee Craig Pawson initially allowed the goal, prompting angry remonstrations from the United players, who believed goalkeeper David De Gea had been fouled in the build-up to the goal.

VAR eventually ruled the goal out due to the foul on De Gea, who was booked for his role in the vociferous protests.

The incident happened in the 26th minute of the game at Anfield with Liverpool leading 1-0 at the time.

League leaders went on to win the game 2-0, with Mohamed Salah adding a second goal in injury time at the end of the second half.