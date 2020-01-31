Man Utd in talks to sign Odion Ighalo

Manchester United are in talks to sign former Watford striker Odion Ighalo from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua, according to the BBC.

The 30-year-old is currently in China, not the UK, so it appears to be a last-minute scramble to add more firepower to the United attack.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had previously spoken of his desire to add a striker to his squad in the January transfer window, but was pessimistic about the likelihood of any new arrivals when he spoke in his press conference earlier today.

Ighalo previously played in the Premier League for the Hornets between 2014 and 2017.

He scored 39 goals in 99 appearances in all competitions, before moving to China with Changchun Yatai and joining Shanghai Shenhua in 2019.

Ighalo scored 16 goals in 35 caps for Nigeria, but retired from international football last year.

Marcus Rashford’s back injury has left United short of striking options, having sold Romelu Lukaku and loaned out Alexis Sanchez last summer.