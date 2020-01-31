Man Utd new boy Bruno Fernandes posts farewell message to Sporting

Manchester United’s new signing Bruno Fernandes has taken to Instagram to bid farewell to former club Sporting Lisbon.

The Portugal international, aged 25, has been quiet on social media since completing his £47m move to Old Trafford.

But just over 24 hours after finalising the deal, Fernandes has penned a lengthy message to his old team.

Writing in Portuguese, he said: “137 official games, 2 league cups and a Portuguese cup then I say goodbye to you!

“Thank you for all the moments you gave me and for all the people who made me know! Thanks for trophies we won together and for the many individual ones that you helped me to win.

“It is difficult to find words that make sense and are sufficient to thank you for everything that you, Sporting Clube de Portugal, have done for me.

“I will take with me all the positive moments I have lived with you and leave behind all the negatives that may have happened. I just want to have good memories of you, just as I hope to leave good memories of you with me.

“I know that many of you will remember me for the termination of the contract and I do not condemn you, but I ask you not to condemn me also for the fact that I returned and tried to take Sporting’s motto “effort, dedication, devotion and glory” with me present in all the moments that I had dressed in green and white and lion on my chest!

“Once again and it will never be too much, THANK YOU.”

The controversy Fernandes is referring to the time in May 2018 when he and six team-mates terminated their contracts with the club after a group of 50 ultras stormed Sporting’s training ground to attack the players after the club missed out on Champions League qualification and lost a cup final.

Fernandes, who was named Primeira Liga Player of the Year for the season in question, ultimately returned and signed a new contract after president Bruno De Carvalho had been ousted.