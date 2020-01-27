Skip to main content

Man Utd players pay tribute to Kobe Bryant

Manchester United’s players have been paying tribute to basketball great Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in California yesterday.

LA Lakers legend Bryant, aged 41, was killed when the aircraft he and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were travelling in came down in Calabasas on Sunday morning.

The Red Devils players took to social media to offer messages of tribute and condolence.

Here’s what the United players had to say about the passing of a sporting great.

Heroes come and go Legends are for ever ❤ R.i.P. Kobe and his daughter Gianna and all the victims my prayers to the families #blackmambaforever

