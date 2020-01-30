Man Utd star reacts to Carabao Cup defeat to Man City

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has taken to social media to give his thoughts on the Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester City.

The Spaniard helped his side to a 0-1 win at the Etihad Stadium yesterday evening, but that was not enough to overturn the deficit from the first leg at Old Trafford.

De Gea lamented the fact that victory on the night was not enough for the Red Devils to progress to Wembley for the final.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “It’s a shame this victory couldn’t help to reach the final. Great effort from the whole team.”