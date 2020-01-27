Man Utd starlet denies being sent home from training

Manchester United youngster Angel Gomes has laughed off suggestions that he was sent home from training last week.

The England Under-20 international was not in the squad for United’s FA Cup fourth round win over Tranmere Rovers yesterday afternoon.

His absence was followed by reports that he had been sent home from Carrington and taken out of consideration for the Tranmere game after arriving late for training.

But Gomes responded to the allegations from one Twitter account, @Journo_Jamie, with a series of laughing emojis.

The account in question has since been suspended by Twitter.