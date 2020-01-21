Man Utd team news ahead of Burnley game

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided a team news update ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League encounter with Burnley.

The Red Devils are seeking to bounce back quickly after their 2-0 loss to fierce rivals Liverpool last weekend.

The Norwegian coach revealed his team had come through Sunday’s defeat unscathed and without any fresh injury concerns.

But defender Victor Lindelof is a doubt after being sent home from training due to illness this morning.

And United will again be without in-form forward Marcus Rashford due to the back injury that forced him to miss the trip to Anfield.

Midfielders Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay also remain sidelined.

But centre-back Eric Bailly and right-back Diogo Dalot, who were both on the bench against Liverpool after returning from injuries, are in contention.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference this morning, Solskjaer hinted that teenage striker Mason Greenwood and attacking midfielder Juan Mata would feature.

He told MUTV: “I don’t think there were any other knocks in that game [last weekend] so we should have the same players to be available against Burnley, which is positive.

“Of course, we are stretched and some of the players have played a lot. And they’re improving for it and will reap the benefit and get stronger physically and mentally more robust.

“Of course, it’s great having Eric, Diogo and Luke [Shaw] back in so we have got more choices.

“It’s a blow Marcus being out but that’s football. It’s part and parcel of it. He’s been fantastic all season for us and now, unfortunately, we have to do without him.”

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, he added: “Of course, Mason is going to get more chances now.

“Juan will have to step up again, so there will be more chances for the ones we’ve got in the squad.”

United host Burnley at Old Trafford in an 8.15pm kick-off tomorrow evening.