Man Utd team news ahead of Man City clash

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided a team news update ahead of tomorrow’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Manchester City.

The Red Devils need to overturn a 3-1 deficit from the first leg at Old Trafford if they are to progress to the final.

Solskjaer revealed that Nemanja Matic will be assessed after being forced off during the FA Cup fourth round win over Tranmere Rovers last weekend, though he is hopeful the midfield anchorman will be available.

He also confirmed that forward Anthony Martial and captain Harry Maguire had only been substituted at Prenton Park to preserve their fitness.

Right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and goalkeeper David De Gea will also come back into contention for the trip to the Etihad Stadium after being rested against Tranmere.

Solskjaer told United’s in-house TV channel: “Nemanja had to come off, let’s see how he is before tomorrow.

“Anthony [Martial], we could take off at half-time and Harry [Maguire] has played the most football for us, which is okay. City rested their players as well so they’ll be just as fresh.

“Apart from Nemanja it’s the same squad. Aaron [Wan-Bissaka] will be back in the squad and David [De Gea] too. We should be the same squad that’s been travelling lately.”

Solskjaer revealed that Serbia international Matic had felt a slight injury during the Tranmere game and was withdrawn to give him the best possible chance of being available to face City.

He added: “I think he should be all right but let’s see today in training.”