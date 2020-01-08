Man Utd’s Ashley Young linked with Inter Milan move

Manchester United captain Ashley Young is in talks with Inter Milan over a transfer, according to the BBC.

United are reported to be considering whether Young, aged 34, will be allowed to leave Old Trafford this month.

But speaking after last night’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg defeat to Manchester City, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer indicated that he was against the transfer.

Solskjaer told reporters it was “not the right time” to discuss Young’s future,.

He added: “We can’t weaken ourselves, we need to strengthen ourselves, if any movement is going to happen.”

Young is out of contract at the end of the season and is therefore entitled to talk to overseas clubs without United’s permission.

But he would only be able to sign a pre-contract agreement to join Inter unless United give the go-ahead for him to move during the current window.

Young moved to Old Trafford from Aston Villa in 2011.

He has made 261 appearances and scored 19 goals for United, winning the Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup and Europa League during his time with the Red Devils.