Marcus Rashford allays injury fears after Norwich game

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has allayed fears of a possible injury layoff after yesterday’s 4-0 win over Norwich City at Old Trafford.

Rashford scored United’s first two goals to continue his excellent recent form on the occasion of his 200th appearance for the club.

The England international was substituted just before the hour mark, but has offered fans some reassurance over his condition by saying that he had gone off as a precaution.

Writing on Twitter after the game, Rashford said: “Fancied a hat-trick today but busy few weeks for us. Just a precaution and looking forward to getting back at it Wednesday.”