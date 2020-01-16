Marcus Rashford doubtful for Liverpool game due to back injury

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is an injury doubt for this weekend’s clash with Premier League leaders Liverpool.

The in-form England international was forced off during last night’s FA Cup third round replay win over Wolverhampton Wanderers due to a back injury.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had attempted to rest Rashford, who has scored 22 goals for club and country this season, for the Wolves game.

He had been withdrawn during last weekend’s 4-0 win over Norwich City – in which he had scored two goals – as a precaution due to a possible injury.

But Solskjaer felt obliged to introduce Rashford as a 64th-minute substitute as United tried to make the breakthrough. They did so three minutes later, when Juan Mata scored the only goal of the game, but Solskjaer said his decision had backfired.

Speaking in his post-match interview, the Norwegian boss said: “

“He was involved in the goal, so that was a positive, but it backfired.

“He’s a quick healer and he’ll play through some pain, definitely, if he’s capable and it’s not a bad, bad injury, but we’ve seen that he’s struggled lately.

“But that’s been more when he’s been tired. He wasn’t on long enough to be tired so it might be something that just happened there and then.

“He’s been absolutely top this season so we’ll do anything and everything we can to get him fit for Sunday. If he’s not, then we’ll play without him.”

Rashford has scored nine goals in 13 appearances since the start of December.