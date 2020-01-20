Marcus Rashford reacts to injury layoff

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has taken to social media following confirmation that he will be sidelined for around two months with a back injury.

The England international, aged 22, was forced off during last week’s FA Cup third round replay victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He missed yesterday’s 2-0 defeat at Liverpool, and is now facing a long spell out of action.

But he is hoping to stay as involved as possible in United’s activities during his layoff.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “On the pitch or not, @ManUtd fans don’t get much bigger than me.



“You best believe I’ll be involved in team meetings, team huddles and team sessions throughout this recovery.”

He added: “Blink and I’ll be back, fitter than ever. See you soon.”

On the pitch or not, @ManUtd fans don’t get much bigger than me.



You best believe I'll be involved in team meetings, team huddles and team sessions throughout this recovery 💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/MeLuGic4c4 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) January 20, 2020