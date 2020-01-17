Marcus Rashford: Solskjaer hints that striker is unfit to face Liverpool

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has indicated that he is not expecting in-form forward Marcus Rashford to be fit for this weekend’s clash with Liverpool.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Solskjaer said he is “not holding my breath” over his top scorer’s prospects of featuring against the Premier League leaders.

Rashford came off the bench during the midweek FA Cup third round replay win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, but was forced off 16 minutes later due to a back injury.

The injury looks set to rule the 22-year-old out of Sunday’s trip to Anfield.

Solskjaer told reporters: “We will give him the absolute amount of time to find out.

“Marcus will have more checks and treatment today but I am not holding my breath. I would think he wouldn’t be ready but there is still 48 hours, so let’s see.”

England international Rashford has 22 goals for club and country so far this season. He is in a rich vein of form, scoring nine goals in 13 appearances since the start of December.

He has previously been substituted during last weekend’s 4-0 win over Norwich City due to an injury concern.