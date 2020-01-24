Mikel Arteta responds to Dani Ceballos speculation

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has given his response to speculation that midfielder Dani Ceballos will cut short his loan deal at the club.

The Real Madrid man is on a season-long loan with the Gunners, but has struggled with injuries during his time in north London.

Arteta said he had not seen much of Ceballos, who was in Madrid recovering from the hamstring injury he sustained in November.

He said the week he had spent with Ceballos on the training ground was not enough to determine what sort of role he would play for the remainder of the season.

Arteta revealed he was aware of the speculation about Ceballos leaving.

The Spain international has indicated on social media that he expects to leave the Emirates Stadium this month.